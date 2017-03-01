Texas State Rifle Association Weekly Update for Their Members
Sorry if you missed TSRA's Annual Meeting last Saturday at the Austin Marriott North Hotel in Round Rock. TSRA members were delighted to hear from the brightest and best legal minds in Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|17 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|71
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|Tue
|payme
|7
|[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ]
|Feb 25
|Buddy Baker
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|38
|Those Who Plan and Enjoy Murder
|Feb 21
|justice
|1
|Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13)
|Feb 21
|Sisboi Markie
|22
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC