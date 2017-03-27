Terry McAuliffe Vetoes Bill That Would Allow Victims of Domestic Violence to Defend Themselves
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe vetoed a bill on Friday that aimed to allow victims of domestic violence to carry concealed firearms without obtaining a permit. House Bill 1852 would allow anyone in Virginia who has a protective order and is over 21 to carry a concealed firearm without a permit for up to 45 days after the order is issued.
