South Dakota governor vetoes bills trying to loosen gun laws
South Dakota's Republican governor on Friday vetoed a pair of bills that would have loosened restrictions on carrying concealed guns in the conservative state. Gov. Dennis Daugaard had warned he would veto the bills - one to let people carry concealed handguns without a permit, the other to allow concealed weapons in the Capitol building.
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Veteran Second Amendment Act' under fire right...
|10 min
|FormerParatrooper
|5
|30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11)
|1 hr
|berettabone
|119
|Kahr CM9 (Nov '11)
|1 hr
|berettabone
|4
|New Polymer Forties: Glock, Springfield, Ruger ... (Sep '11)
|1 hr
|berettabone
|5
|Kahr CW40 PROBLEM (Dec '08)
|Mar 13
|berettabone
|50
|Another Second Amendment Appeal Shot-Down by th...
|Mar 13
|Say What
|1
|Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10)
|Mar 11
|berettabone
|3
