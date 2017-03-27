Source: KFDA

House Bill 435 would allow volunteer firefighters and EMS workers to carry a handgun while on duty if they have a concealed carry permit. While some see potential risks for their department, local fire officials say you never know what you're going to get when you arrive at the scene.

