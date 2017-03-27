Source: KFDA
House Bill 435 would allow volunteer firefighters and EMS workers to carry a handgun while on duty if they have a concealed carry permit. While some see potential risks for their department, local fire officials say you never know what you're going to get when you arrive at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|21 min
|tomin cali
|226
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|3 hr
|The REAL Say What
|205
|Another Second Amendment Appeal Shot-Down by th...
|10 hr
|payme
|9
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|12 hr
|Retribution
|12
|American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On?
|14 hr
|Retribution
|15
|Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At...
|14 hr
|Retribution
|4
|My New Pistol
|15 hr
|Say What
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC