Six Suppressor-Ready Pistols
There's been a lot of noise about the use of firearm suppressors lately With the Hearing Protection Act recently introduced to lawmakers , the movement to loosen regulations on the purchase and use of suppressors has never been stronger, and gun owners everywhere are waiting eagerly to be able to more readily purchase and use devices that could make shooting safer for everyone. With or without the HPA, the popularity of suppressors has skyrocketed in recent years as new materials and technology makes them easier to build and more effective than ever.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|19 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|GOP Push Underway to Change New York SAFE Act
|21 hr
|steve gill
|1
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Wed
|FormerParatrooper
|71
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|Tue
|payme
|7
|[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ]
|Feb 25
|Buddy Baker
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|38
|Those Who Plan and Enjoy Murder
|Feb 21
|justice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC