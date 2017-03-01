Six Suppressor-Ready Pistols

There's been a lot of noise about the use of firearm suppressors lately With the Hearing Protection Act recently introduced to lawmakers , the movement to loosen regulations on the purchase and use of suppressors has never been stronger, and gun owners everywhere are waiting eagerly to be able to more readily purchase and use devices that could make shooting safer for everyone. With or without the HPA, the popularity of suppressors has skyrocketed in recent years as new materials and technology makes them easier to build and more effective than ever.

