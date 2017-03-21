SIG Sauer P320RX

SIG Sauer P320RX

The P320RX combines SIG's striker-fired polymer pistol with its ROMEO1 reflex sight. It's available as a compact or full-size pistol, with the ROMEO1 dovetailed into the slide.

