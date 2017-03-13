Siberian Coolers
With its double-walled vacuum-insulated design, the Cryo-Sleeve by Siberian Coolers keeps 12- or 16-ounce canned or bottled beverages cold from start to finish. Included with each sleeve are black, red and white unbreakable gaskets for user identification.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Handgunner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kahr CM9 (Nov '11)
|Mon
|berettabone
|2
|Kahr CW40 PROBLEM (Dec '08)
|Mon
|berettabone
|50
|Another Second Amendment Appeal Shot-Down by th...
|Mon
|Say What
|1
|Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10)
|Mar 11
|berettabone
|3
|Which is better; the Glock 23 or the Kahr P40? (Feb '09)
|Mar 11
|berettabone
|34
|New Polymer Forties: Glock, Springfield, Ruger ... (Sep '11)
|Mar 11
|berettabone
|3
|The Trojan President: America Never Saw It Coming
|Mar 4
|LARRY
|6
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC