Shooting season sparks safety alert

15 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

With the roar approaching and ducking shooting in May, hunters need to heed the "pretty basic" fundamentals of safety, says New Zealand Deerstalkers' Association president Bill O'Leary. Mr O'Leary said while there has been focus on the "failure to identify" incidents, "most incidents are the result of failure to observe basic rules such as always pointing the firearm in a safe direction".

