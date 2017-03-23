Senate committee places concealed firearm bill in sights
Operators of Kansas public hospitals and health centers resumed pointed debate Thursday at the Capitol with right-to-bear-arms lobbying organizations on a bill on extension of exemptions to the state's concealed carry law adopted four years ago. Reasonable application of a 2013 law broadening freedom of people to carry concealed firearms in public has drawn renewed scrutiny in the 2017 legislative session because public hospitals, community mental health centers and state universities are scheduled to lose exemptions July 1. Senate Bill 234 would extend exemptions for medical facilities, but not universities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Americans spent an estimated $17 billion on amm...
|1 hr
|James Andrews
|1
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|6 hr
|Bayonne
|4
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Thu
|Jagermann
|200
|American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On?
|Thu
|payme
|13
|Another Second Amendment Appeal Shot-Down by th...
|Thu
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11)
|Mar 22
|Sentry Watch
|120
|Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10)
|Mar 20
|okimar
|5
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC