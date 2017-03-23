Senate committee places concealed fir...

Senate committee places concealed firearm bill in sights

Read more: The Capital-Journal

Operators of Kansas public hospitals and health centers resumed pointed debate Thursday at the Capitol with right-to-bear-arms lobbying organizations on a bill on extension of exemptions to the state's concealed carry law adopted four years ago. Reasonable application of a 2013 law broadening freedom of people to carry concealed firearms in public has drawn renewed scrutiny in the 2017 legislative session because public hospitals, community mental health centers and state universities are scheduled to lose exemptions July 1. Senate Bill 234 would extend exemptions for medical facilities, but not universities.

Chicago, IL

