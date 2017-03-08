SD Senate approves bill to allow concealed carry without permit
Two bills easing gun control in South Dakota are heading to the governor's desk but lawmakers probably don't have enough ammo to override a vowed veto. This legislation would also keep in place the current permitting system so that people who obtain a permit could still enjoy the reciprocity agreements that South Dakota has with other states.
