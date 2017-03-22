Revisiting Restrictions on the Right ...

Revisiting Restrictions on the Right to Bear Arms

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Reason Magazine

You can't legally own a gun if you have been convicted of most felonies with a potential sentence of more than one year of imprisonment. You can't legally own a gun if you have been convicted of most felonies with a potential sentence of more than one year of imprisonment .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reason Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 19 min FormerParatrooper 196
News American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On? 4 hr okimar 10
News Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10) Mon okimar 5
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... Mon payme 1
News 'Veteran Second Amendment Act' under fire right... Mar 19 FormerParatrooper 7
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Mar 17 Get Out 2
30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11) Mar 17 berettabone 119
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,496 • Total comments across all topics: 279,740,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC