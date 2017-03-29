Restoring Our Constitutional Freedoms...

Restoring Our Constitutional Freedoms For Concealed Carry

New Hampshire recently became the 12th state in the United States to strengthen the 2nd Amendment rights of lawful gun owners by getting rid of the unnecessary and redundant barrier of obtaining a concealed carry permit. This reform, known as constitutional carry, is sweeping the country, cutting the red tape away from responsible gun ownership.

