Republican senator opposes Wisconsin 'right to carry' bill

A Republican-backed proposal to allow Wisconsin residents to carry concealed weapons without a permit is drawing opposition from at least one Republican member of the state Senate. Sen. Luther Olsen says he opposes the bill that was circulated Tuesday for co-sponsors.

