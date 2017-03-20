Rep. Bourne pushes for concealed carr...

Rep. Bourne pushes for concealed carry reciprocity

15 hrs ago

In an effort to make interstate travel easier for concealed carry gun owners, State Representative Avery Bourne has signed on as Chief Co-Sponsor of House Bill 405. The legislation would allow concealed carry gun owners from other states to carry in Illinois, if following the laws of our state and legally registered in their home state.

