Rep. Bourne pushes for concealed carry reciprocity
In an effort to make interstate travel easier for concealed carry gun owners, State Representative Avery Bourne has signed on as Chief Co-Sponsor of House Bill 405. The legislation would allow concealed carry gun owners from other states to carry in Illinois, if following the laws of our state and legally registered in their home state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RiverBender.com.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On?
|3 hr
|okimar
|4
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|4 hr
|Christaliban
|176
|Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10)
|4 hr
|okimar
|5
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|5 hr
|payme
|1
|'Veteran Second Amendment Act' under fire right...
|Sun
|FormerParatrooper
|7
|Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At...
|Mar 17
|Get Out
|2
|30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11)
|Mar 17
|berettabone
|119
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC