Redding police chief joins others in support of gun permit bill
Police Chief Doug Fuchs joined dozens of police chiefs Tuesday at the state Capitol in support of a proposed bill that would give police more latitude than they now have in asking for gun permits in public. The bill would require someone carrying a gun in public to show a permit if asked by a police officer.
