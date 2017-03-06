Record Number Of Concealed Carry Perm...

Record Number Of Concealed Carry Permits Issued In Ohio

Read more: The Daily Caller

Ohio has become the newest state to see a record number of concealed carry permits issued in 2016, according to WKYC Cleveland . Last year, 118,000 new concealed carry permits were issued across the state along with 40,000 renewals.

Chicago, IL

