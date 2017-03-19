Police Are Using Fake Facebook Accoun...

Police Are Using Fake Facebook Accounts To Track Gun Supporters, Says Lawyer

Read more: The Daily Caller

A lawyer says law enforcement in Dearborn, Mich., conducted a "political witch hunt" after his clients were arrested for carrying firearms into a police station. Brandon Vreeland, 40, and James Baker, 24, were arrested Feb. 5 after the younger one, clad with a black ski mask, walked into the police department with a short-barreled rifle strapped to his chest, and a semi-automatic pistol tied to his waist, according to the Detroit Free Press.

