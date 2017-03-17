One Nation lashes out at national gun...

One Nation lashes out at national gun agreement

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Age

Queensland's One Nation leader Steve Dickson has taken aim at the new National Firearms Agreement in launching the party's policy ahead of the upcoming state election. Reduced waiting periods before buying handguns, protecting private gun club membership lists, and online licence applications are all on the table under One Nation's policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Veteran Second Amendment Act' under fire right... 3 hr FormerParatrooper 5
30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11) 4 hr berettabone 119
News Kahr CM9 (Nov '11) 5 hr berettabone 4
News New Polymer Forties: Glock, Springfield, Ruger ... (Sep '11) 5 hr berettabone 5
Kahr CW40 PROBLEM (Dec '08) Mar 13 berettabone 50
News Another Second Amendment Appeal Shot-Down by th... Mar 13 Say What 1
News Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10) Mar 11 berettabone 3
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,085 • Total comments across all topics: 279,622,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC