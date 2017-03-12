On target
Gun enthusiasts take aim during a pistol firing event at the Armscor shooting range in Marikina City Saturday. Amid continued reports of extrajudicial killings in the country, many Filipinos are into acquiring firearms for their personal protection and security.
