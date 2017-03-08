Officers injured in New Hope shooting...

Officers injured in New Hope shooting sue gun dealer

12 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

Two police officers are suing the owner of a Princeton gun store for selling a gun through a third party to a man who shot at them at New Hope City Hall. Both officers were injured.

