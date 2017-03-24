NSSF Cites 17 Percent Drop In Uninten...

NSSF Cites 17 Percent Drop In Unintentional Firearms Fatalities

The National Shooting Sports Foundation applauds the work of responsible firearm owners for helping to keep guns out of the wrong hands, as it shares the latest data regarding unintentional fatalities involving firearms. The National Safety Council's " Injury Facts-2017 Edition " shows a 17 percent decrease in accidents involving firearms from 2014 to 2015, a year in which firearms sales soared.

