NRA Spin Only Confirms That Gun Makers Are In Trouble
Because after ponying up $30 million for Trump television campaign ads, the last thing the boys in Fairfax will admit is that the result of spending all that dough given to them by their loyal members will result in the gun industry going down the tubes. And I guarantee you that as the purchase of new guns continues to slide, the will push out this phony argument and those phony numbers again and again to pretend that Americans still want more guns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11)
|3 hr
|Paul Hanson
|114
|Kahr CM9 (Nov '11)
|Mon
|berettabone
|2
|Kahr CW40 PROBLEM (Dec '08)
|Mon
|berettabone
|50
|Another Second Amendment Appeal Shot-Down by th...
|Mon
|Say What
|1
|Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10)
|Mar 11
|berettabone
|3
|Which is better; the Glock 23 or the Kahr P40? (Feb '09)
|Mar 11
|berettabone
|34
|New Polymer Forties: Glock, Springfield, Ruger ... (Sep '11)
|Mar 11
|berettabone
|3
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC