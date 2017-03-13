NRA Spin Only Confirms That Gun Maker...

NRA Spin Only Confirms That Gun Makers Are In Trouble

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Switched

Because after ponying up $30 million for Trump television campaign ads, the last thing the boys in Fairfax will admit is that the result of spending all that dough given to them by their loyal members will result in the gun industry going down the tubes. And I guarantee you that as the purchase of new guns continues to slide, the will push out this phony argument and those phony numbers again and again to pretend that Americans still want more guns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11) 3 hr Paul Hanson 114
News Kahr CM9 (Nov '11) Mon berettabone 2
Kahr CW40 PROBLEM (Dec '08) Mon berettabone 50
News Another Second Amendment Appeal Shot-Down by th... Mon Say What 1
News Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10) Mar 11 berettabone 3
Which is better; the Glock 23 or the Kahr P40? (Feb '09) Mar 11 berettabone 34
News New Polymer Forties: Glock, Springfield, Ruger ... (Sep '11) Mar 11 berettabone 3
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,342 • Total comments across all topics: 279,572,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC