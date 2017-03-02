Norwalk resident raises concerns abou...

Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed outdoor shooting...

There are 1 comment on the Norwalk Reflector story from 3 hrs ago, titled Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed outdoor shooting.... In it, Norwalk Reflector reports that:

Judy Ashakih is a Norwalk Township resident, but she has concerns about the city of Norwalk considering allowing an outdoor shooting range in the nearby manufacturing area. Ashakih lives in the 3600 block of Laylin Road on about 59 acres of land.

FormerParatroope r

New York, NY

#1 43 min ago
Noise issues can be mitigated with the proper range setup as the article points out. The noise can be further abated by the use of suppresses to further lower the noise of the handguns.

Modern ranges are designed for health, safety and noise reduction. And in the article she is worried about lower property values because of the range, yet admits the air traffic to the airport shakes her house. The amount of noise from the range is much less than the aircraft, so her argument is baseless.
Chicago, IL

