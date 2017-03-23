North Dakotans governor approves concealed guns without permits
Chris and Marty Welch of Cadillac, Michigan, carry decorated Olympic Arms .223 pistols at a rally for supporters of Michigan's Open Carry law. North Dakotans will no longer need a permit to carry a concealed weapon after Republican Governor Doug Burgum signed legislation lifting restrictions, a victory for gun rights advocates that came a week after South Dakota's governor vetoed a similar bill.
