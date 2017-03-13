No Gun Control Here: Nyack ER Firearm...

No Gun Control Here: Nyack ER Firearm Incident

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NyackNewsAndViews

Concealed carry laws were out in the open last week in an incident involving a Valley Cottage resident who struggled with hospital security staff in the Nyack Hospital Emergency Room after displaying a loaded handgun. Police say the suspect had a permit to carry a weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NyackNewsAndViews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11) 1 hr berettabone 117
News 'Veteran Second Amendment Act' under fire right... 1 hr berettabone 2
News Kahr CM9 (Nov '11) Mar 13 berettabone 2
Kahr CW40 PROBLEM (Dec '08) Mar 13 berettabone 50
News Another Second Amendment Appeal Shot-Down by th... Mar 13 Say What 1
News Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10) Mar 11 berettabone 3
Which is better; the Glock 23 or the Kahr P40? (Feb '09) Mar 11 berettabone 34
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,531 • Total comments across all topics: 279,598,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC