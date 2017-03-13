No Gun Control Here: Nyack ER Firearm Incident
Concealed carry laws were out in the open last week in an incident involving a Valley Cottage resident who struggled with hospital security staff in the Nyack Hospital Emergency Room after displaying a loaded handgun. Police say the suspect had a permit to carry a weapon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NyackNewsAndViews.
