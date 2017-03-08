New York Pushes For Law Requiring Gun Owners To Purchase Liability Insurance
There are 1 comment on the AmmoLand story from 18 hrs ago, titled New York Pushes For Law Requiring Gun Owners To Purchase Liability Insurance. In it, AmmoLand reports that:
New York, NY - - On January 17, 2017, Assistant Speaker of the New York State Assembly , Felix W. Ortiz, a Democrat, introduced a bill in the New York State Assembly aimed directly at gun owners. The bill, A2260, if enacted, would require all firearm owners to purchase liability insurance for their firearms.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at AmmoLand.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
The people who are responsible for the majority of violence using firearms are not the people this idea is aimed at. This idea is aimed at minorities and the poor who may have inherited a firearm or legally acquired a firearm and cannot keep it because if such insurance was available it would be priced out of reach of the common person.
These ideas must be challenged and shown what they really are, negative impacts on your Rights, unless your wealthy.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trojan President: America Never Saw It Coming
|Mar 4
|LARRY
|6
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Mar 4
|Nancy Pigloosie
|72
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar 2
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|GOP Push Underway to Change New York SAFE Act
|Mar 2
|steve gill
|1
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|Feb 28
|payme
|7
|[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ]
|Feb 25
|Buddy Baker
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|38
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC