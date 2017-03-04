More black customers, gun sellers say

More African-Americans appear to be taking an active interest in their right to bear arms since the election of President Donald Trump, gun club leaders and firearm sellers say. A national African-American gun club has doubled its membership since Election Day, and gun sellers say they've noticed more black customers buying firearms.

