More black customers, gun sellers say
More African-Americans appear to be taking an active interest in their right to bear arms since the election of President Donald Trump, gun club leaders and firearm sellers say. A national African-American gun club has doubled its membership since Election Day, and gun sellers say they've noticed more black customers buying firearms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trojan President: America Never Saw It Coming
|14 hr
|LARRY
|6
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|18 hr
|Nancy Pigloosie
|72
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Thu
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|GOP Push Underway to Change New York SAFE Act
|Mar 2
|steve gill
|1
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|Feb 28
|payme
|7
|[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ]
|Feb 25
|Buddy Baker
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|38
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC