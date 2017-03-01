Minnesota gun permits spiked in 2016
Minnesota issued more permits to carry firearms in 2016 than in any year since the state started issuing permits 13 years ago, the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Wednesday. Sheriff's departments reported granting 71,156 permits to carry firearms last year, a nearly 60 percent increase over the number of permits issued in 2015, the BCA said in its annual permit to carry report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|10 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|GOP Push Underway to Change New York SAFE Act
|12 hr
|steve gill
|1
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Wed
|FormerParatrooper
|71
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|Tue
|payme
|7
|[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ]
|Feb 25
|Buddy Baker
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|38
|Those Who Plan and Enjoy Murder
|Feb 21
|justice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC