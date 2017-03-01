Minnesota gun permits spiked in 2016

Minnesota issued more permits to carry firearms in 2016 than in any year since the state started issuing permits 13 years ago, the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Wednesday. Sheriff's departments reported granting 71,156 permits to carry firearms last year, a nearly 60 percent increase over the number of permits issued in 2015, the BCA said in its annual permit to carry report.

