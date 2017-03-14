Local gun shop helping women get concealed carry permits
Complete with high heels and nail polish Superior Pawn and Gun's 'Ladies-only Concealed Carry' class was packed again Tuesday night. " take away the fear of even handling [guns] and I want to learn how to protect myself obviously," said Christine Dennis-Galdo, who joined more than 30 others looking for their concealed carry permit.
