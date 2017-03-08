Livingston Parish officials debate pr...

Livingston Parish officials debate proposed regulations for shooting ranges

Read more: The Advocate

With a home, church, park or school on just about every corner even in the most rural areas of Livingston Parish, officials have struggled to strike a balance between permitting outdoor shooting ranges while allaying residents' concerns about safety, noise and property values. A proposed ordinance, slated for public hearing March 23, would set the minimum distance between shooting stations, targets or firing lines and occupied structures or public parks at a half mile - a distance some decry as too close.

Chicago, IL

