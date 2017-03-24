Lewiston ammunition maker reduces workforce
Vista Outdoor has trimmed 15 salaried positions in Lewiston, the latest move in a round of cost-saving measures as it refines its strategy to match shifting market demand for ammunition. The 15 jobs being lost in Lewiston are in addition to another 15 salaried positions being cut in Anoka, Minn., Vista's other bullet-making factory, said Vista Outdoor spokeswoman Amanda Covington in an email.
