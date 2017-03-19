Legislative meddlers

Legislative meddlers

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

It also holds under consideration a proposal to tell one of them that it shouldn't have allowed a gay and lesbian student association to conduct a sex-education fair on the campus lawn a couple of weeks ago. Amendment 33 to the state Constitution is a 1940s-era voter-approved initiative ensuing amid outrage after then-Gov. Homer Adkins did away with the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees so he could get rid of J. William Fulbright as the university president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 6 min FormerParatrooper 140
News 'Veteran Second Amendment Act' under fire right... 1 hr FormerParatrooper 7
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Fri Get Out 2
30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11) Fri berettabone 119
News Kahr CM9 (Nov '11) Fri berettabone 4
News New Polymer Forties: Glock, Springfield, Ruger ... (Sep '11) Fri berettabone 5
Kahr CW40 PROBLEM (Dec '08) Mar 13 berettabone 50
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,274 • Total comments across all topics: 279,663,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC