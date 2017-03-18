Lawyer: Michigan police use fake Face...

Lawyer: Michigan police use fake Facebook profile to track gun advocates

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Westland Observer

Lawyer: Michigan police use fake Facebook profile to track gun advocates A lawyer says Dearborn, Mich., police secretly monitored a network of Second Amendment activists. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://usat.ly/2merohG Nicholas Somberg, who represents 40-year-old Brandon Vreeland of Jackson, said the Feb. 5 incident was a "political witch hunt" as his client and James Baker, 24, of Leonard, Mich., were arrested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 1 hr slick willie expl... 102
News 'Veteran Second Amendment Act' under fire right... 15 hr berettabone 6
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Fri Get Out 2
30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11) Fri berettabone 119
News Kahr CM9 (Nov '11) Fri berettabone 4
News New Polymer Forties: Glock, Springfield, Ruger ... (Sep '11) Fri berettabone 5
Kahr CW40 PROBLEM (Dec '08) Mar 13 berettabone 50
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iraq
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,252 • Total comments across all topics: 279,651,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC