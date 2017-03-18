Lawyer: Michigan police use fake Facebook profile to track gun advocates A lawyer says Dearborn, Mich., police secretly monitored a network of Second Amendment activists. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://usat.ly/2merohG Nicholas Somberg, who represents 40-year-old Brandon Vreeland of Jackson, said the Feb. 5 incident was a "political witch hunt" as his client and James Baker, 24, of Leonard, Mich., were arrested.

