Las Vegas family convicted of misdemeanors says they're registered as felons

Glen Cobb, right, with his stepdaughter Monica Namnard, left and 82-year-old parents Anna and Charles Cobb sit for a photo at the law offices of Lewis, Brisbois, Bisgaard & Smith LLP, 6385 S. Rainbow Boulevard, on Thursday, Oct. 16,2014. Glen Cobb, right, with his stepdaughter Monica Namnard, left and 82-year-old parents Anna and Charles Cobb sit for a photo at the law offices of Lewis, Brisbois, Bisgaard & Smith LLP, 6385 S. Rainbow Boulevard, on Thursday, Oct. 16,2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.