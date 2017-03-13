Keeping gun ban at Kansas hospitals m...

Keeping gun ban at Kansas hospitals may cost $25M

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

The cost of upgrading security at Kansas' major mental hospitals in Osawatomie and Larned in order to avoid allowing concealed carry firearms in the building could reach $25 million. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports a state law beginning in July requires an open-door policy at the two hospitals serving people with severe mental illnesses unless extraordinary security measures have been taken to protect patients.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Veteran Second Amendment Act' under fire right... 10 min FormerParatrooper 5
30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11) 1 hr berettabone 119
News Kahr CM9 (Nov '11) 1 hr berettabone 4
News New Polymer Forties: Glock, Springfield, Ruger ... (Sep '11) 1 hr berettabone 5
Kahr CW40 PROBLEM (Dec '08) Mar 13 berettabone 50
News Another Second Amendment Appeal Shot-Down by th... Mar 13 Say What 1
News Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10) Mar 11 berettabone 3
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,482 • Total comments across all topics: 279,619,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC