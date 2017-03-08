Kalamazoo chief stands with Gabby Gif...

Kalamazoo chief stands with Gabby Giffords on gun control coalition

7 hrs ago

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley serves on the advisory committee of the Law Enforcement Coalition for Common Sense , an initiative started by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, Mark Kelly. Twenty law enforcement officers from across the country serve on the advisory committee, of which Hadley is the sole Michigan representative.

