Interstate Legal Attack on Range Leaves More Questions than Answers

"Left's assault on Second Amendment just got PERSONAL," Allen B. West tells readers about a lawsuit targeting his friend's West Virginia gun range, Peacemaker National Training Center. That's despite a county noise ordinance declaring its provisions "do not apply to: Lawful hunting or target shooting trap, skeet or shooting ranges."

