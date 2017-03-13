Hunters warned to point guns in a safe direction as hunting season looms
Hunters are being warned to follow the safety rules and always point their guns in a safe direction as the shooting season looms. The "roar" is already under way for deer hunters and as the duck shooting season starts in early May the New Zealand Deerstalkers Association president Bill O'Leary said accidents can be avoided by following the basic safety rules.
