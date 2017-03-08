How Trump's Vow To Protect Second Amendment Is Causing Turmoil for Outdoor Retailers
While U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to "totally" protect the Second Amendment has eased gun owners' worried minds, his lax stance on firearms is causing a negative impact on the outdoor retail industry. The F.B.I. said it conducted 2.23 million background checks in February, representing a 14% decline from February 2016.
