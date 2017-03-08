How Trump's Vow To Protect Second Ame...

How Trump's Vow To Protect Second Amendment Is Causing Turmoil for Outdoor Retailers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

While U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to "totally" protect the Second Amendment has eased gun owners' worried minds, his lax stance on firearms is causing a negative impact on the outdoor retail industry. The F.B.I. said it conducted 2.23 million background checks in February, representing a 14% decline from February 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10) Sat berettabone 3
Which is better; the Glock 23 or the Kahr P40? (Feb '09) Sat berettabone 34
News New Polymer Forties: Glock, Springfield, Ruger ... (Sep '11) Sat berettabone 3
News The Trojan President: America Never Saw It Coming Mar 4 LARRY 6
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban Mar 4 Nancy Pigloosie 72
News Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed... Mar 2 FormerParatrooper 1
News GOP Push Underway to Change New York SAFE Act Mar 2 steve gill 1
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,693 • Total comments across all topics: 279,507,097

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC