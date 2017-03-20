'How many more tragedies' asks mayor,...

'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-year-old shoots younger boy

There are 1 comment on the WKXW-FM Trenton story from 13 hrs ago, titled 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-year-old shoots younger boy. In it, WKXW-FM Trenton reports that:

"How many more tragedies must we endure, before Congress gets the courage to enact strong national gun controls?" Baraka asked in a statement identifying the victim as Josiah Coleman. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office said the incident early Saturday morning was a "tragic accidental discharge by another juvenile within the home" and said there was no evidence the shots were fired from outside the home.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
payme

Corinth, MS

#1 8 hrs ago
Violation of oath of office.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News American Outdoor Brands Corp: Time to Move On? 2 min payme 5
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 11 min huntcoyotes 177
News Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10) 6 hr okimar 5
News 'Veteran Second Amendment Act' under fire right... Sun FormerParatrooper 7
News Artists Armed With Spray-Paint Cans Take Aim At... Mar 17 Get Out 2
30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11) Mar 17 berettabone 119
News Kahr CM9 (Nov '11) Mar 17 berettabone 4
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,237 • Total comments across all topics: 279,702,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC