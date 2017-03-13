How Chuck's became a symbol of what's wrong with America's gun laws

RIGHT next to Travis Funeral Home & Cremation Services, a dignified-looking canopied establishment offering funerals for $3,995, sits Chuck's Gun Shop, a retailer of shotguns, rifles, pistols and semi-automatic guns, as well as ammunition, knives and holsters. The store in Riverdale, a suburb of Chicago, advertises itself as "your friendly neighbourhood gun shop", but in recent years Chuck's has acquired national notoriety as possibly the worst of the "bad apple" shops that supply a high percentage of guns recovered at crime scenes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Economist.