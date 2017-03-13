House passes bill enabling gun sales to veterans deemed 'mentally incompetent'
The House on Thursday passed legislation prohibiting the Department of Veterans Affairs from placing veterans on a no-gun list, despite outcry from some Democrats and former military leaders. The House voted 240-175 approving the Veterans Second Amendment Protection Act, which will now go to the Senate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Polymer Forties: Glock, Springfield, Ruger ... (Sep '11)
|11 hr
|Gero
|4
|Kahr CM9 (Nov '11)
|11 hr
|Gero
|3
|'Veteran Second Amendment Act' under fire right...
|11 hr
|Gero
|3
|30-06 (7.62X63) vs .308 (7.62X51) (Feb '11)
|11 hr
|Gero
|118
|Kahr CW40 PROBLEM (Dec '08)
|Mar 13
|berettabone
|50
|Another Second Amendment Appeal Shot-Down by th...
|Mar 13
|Say What
|1
|Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10)
|Mar 11
|berettabone
|3
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC