House passes bill enabling gun sales to veterans deemed 'mentally incompetent'

10 hrs ago

The House on Thursday passed legislation prohibiting the Department of Veterans Affairs from placing veterans on a no-gun list, despite outcry from some Democrats and former military leaders. The House voted 240-175 approving the Veterans Second Amendment Protection Act, which will now go to the Senate.

Read more at Stars and Stripes.

