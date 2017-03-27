HiViz Litewave Sights
HiViz has added versatility and visibility to their fine line of fiber optic sights with their brighter, newly designed LiteWave front and rear sight's, available for you pistol-packin' people. The front and rear metal injection molded steel cage has light absorbing cut-outs allowing more light in from any angle, providing you a consistent, brighter sight picture, while also protecting the LitePipe when drawing and holstering your gun.
