Handgun demand in Maine hit all-time high last year
There are 2 comments on the Bangor Daily News story from 1 hr ago, titled Handgun demand in Maine hit all-time high last year. In it, Bangor Daily News reports that:
Demand for handguns in Maine hit an all-time high last year, with more background checks requested in 2016 than any year in the nearly two decades prior. Federal statistics logged 48,845 background check requests for handgun purchases in 2016, though the trend appears to be tapering off.
#1 15 hrs ago
I still think Obama is going to come after my gun ..............but I'm not sure how.
#2 15 hrs ago
Oh, he's into that too!
