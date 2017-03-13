Guns arena t allowed in schools. But ...

Guns arena t allowed in schools. But some religious ones could get an exception.

8 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Private schools with a religious institution on-site could decide for themselves if they want to allow armed security or concealed guns on their property, under a proposal that got preliminary approval from a House subcommittee on Wednesday. The measure from Polk County Republican Rep. Neil Combee would carve out certain religious private schools from the Florida law that prohibits anyone except law enforcement officers from carrying guns in K-12 schools and colleges and universities, regardless of whether those schools are public or private.

