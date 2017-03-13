Gunning for profit: Firearm makers among the top short trades under Trump

Trump's surprise victory on Nov. 8 turned gunmaker shares, one of the most profitable investments under his predecessor, Democrat Barack Obama, into a top money-maker for traders who take a gamble on falling stock prices. Fears of gun control following mass shootings in San Bernardino, California, and Orlando, Florida, along with concerns a win by Democrats in the November polls could usher in more firearm restrictions, led to record U.S. gun sales last year and propelled firearm stocks to all-time highs.

