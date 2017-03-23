Gun Sense to meet April 11

Gun Sense Chester County is re-launching with a new name, organization structure and an open, public education meeting on April 11th at 7:15 PM at the Church of Loving Shepherd, 1066 South New Street, West Chester. The meeting topic is "Guns Around Town: Current & Proposed Regulations".

