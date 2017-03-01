Gun sales slump as Trump settles into...

Gun sales slump as Trump settles into White House

While stocks surged after President Donald Trump reaffirmed plans to cut taxes and push business-friendly policies, firearms sales are misfiring in the early days of his administration. Gun sales hit record highs during the 2016 presidential election, mostly on concerns that a Hillary Clinton win would usher in an era of more gun control.

