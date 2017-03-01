Gun sales slump as Trump settles into White House
While stocks surged after President Donald Trump reaffirmed plans to cut taxes and push business-friendly policies, firearms sales are misfiring in the early days of his administration. Gun sales hit record highs during the 2016 presidential election, mostly on concerns that a Hillary Clinton win would usher in an era of more gun control.
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trojan President: America Never Saw It Coming
|4 hr
|LARRY
|6
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|9 hr
|Nancy Pigloosie
|72
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Thu
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|GOP Push Underway to Change New York SAFE Act
|Mar 2
|steve gill
|1
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|Feb 28
|payme
|7
|[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ]
|Feb 25
|Buddy Baker
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|38
