Gun sales dropped for three straight months since Donald Trump elected president

The Obama gun run appears to be over, according to the latest statistics, which show background checks for firearms purchases - a rough measure of gun sales - have dropped for three straight months since Donald Trump was elected as president. Second Amendment advocates and those in the industry say sales remain relatively high but that they are working to retool their marketing in a post-Obama world.

