Gun sales are stuck in a Trump slump
Federal background checks, which do not precisely track gun sales but serve as the best available proxy, have fallen significantly each of the three months since Election Day. Gun sales have been driven by politics.
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Trojan President: America Never Saw It Coming
|Mar 4
|LARRY
|6
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|Mar 4
|Nancy Pigloosie
|72
|Norwalk resident raises concerns about proposed...
|Mar 2
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|GOP Push Underway to Change New York SAFE Act
|Mar 2
|steve gill
|1
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|Feb 28
|payme
|7
|[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ]
|Feb 25
|Buddy Baker
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|38
